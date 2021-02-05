NR Agarwal Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 328.03 crore, down 10.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 328.03 crore in December 2020 down 10.19% from Rs. 365.26 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.51 crore in December 2020 down 51.84% from Rs. 32.21 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.07 crore in December 2020 down 41.2% from Rs. 63.04 crore in December 2019.

NR Agarwal EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.11 in December 2020 from Rs. 18.92 in December 2019.

NR Agarwal shares closed at 211.80 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.09% returns over the last 6 months and -8.96% over the last 12 months.