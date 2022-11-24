 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NPR Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore, up 116.99% Y-o-Y

Nov 24, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NPR Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore in September 2022 up 116.99% from Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 up 249.17% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2022 down 423.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.
NPR Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in September 2021. NPR Finance shares closed at 15.40 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.12% returns over the last 6 months and 21.55% over the last 12 months.
NPR Finance
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations2.572.501.18
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.572.501.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods3.610.800.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.300.25-0.20
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.740.530.58
Depreciation0.190.190.21
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.08---0.05
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.890.930.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.64-0.19-0.08
Other Income0.03----
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.61-0.19-0.08
Interest0.050.010.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.66-0.20-0.10
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.66-0.20-0.10
Tax-0.850.020.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.19-0.23-0.13
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.19-0.23-0.13
Equity Share Capital5.995.995.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves47.5247.34--
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.31-0.38-0.21
Diluted EPS0.31-0.38-0.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.31-0.38-0.21
Diluted EPS0.31-0.38-0.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 24, 2022 06:22 pm