NPR Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore, up 116.99% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2.57 2.50 1.18 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2.57 2.50 1.18 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 3.61 0.80 0.20 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.30 0.25 -0.20 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.74 0.53 0.58 Depreciation 0.19 0.19 0.21 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 0.08 -- -0.05 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.89 0.93 0.52 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.64 -0.19 -0.08 Other Income 0.03 -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.61 -0.19 -0.08 Interest 0.05 0.01 0.02 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.66 -0.20 -0.10 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.66 -0.20 -0.10 Tax -0.85 0.02 0.02 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.19 -0.23 -0.13 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.19 -0.23 -0.13 Equity Share Capital 5.99 5.99 5.99 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 47.52 47.34 -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.31 -0.38 -0.21 Diluted EPS 0.31 -0.38 -0.21 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.31 -0.38 -0.21 Diluted EPS 0.31 -0.38 -0.21 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited