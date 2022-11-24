NPR Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore, up 116.99% Y-o-Y
November 24, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NPR Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore in September 2022 up 116.99% from Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 up 249.17% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2022 down 423.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.
NPR Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in September 2021.
|NPR Finance shares closed at 15.40 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.12% returns over the last 6 months and 21.55% over the last 12 months.
|NPR Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.57
|2.50
|1.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.57
|2.50
|1.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.61
|0.80
|0.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.30
|0.25
|-0.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.74
|0.53
|0.58
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.19
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.08
|--
|-0.05
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.89
|0.93
|0.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|-0.19
|-0.08
|Other Income
|0.03
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.61
|-0.19
|-0.08
|Interest
|0.05
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.66
|-0.20
|-0.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.66
|-0.20
|-0.10
|Tax
|-0.85
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.19
|-0.23
|-0.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.19
|-0.23
|-0.13
|Equity Share Capital
|5.99
|5.99
|5.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|47.52
|47.34
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.31
|-0.38
|-0.21
|Diluted EPS
|0.31
|-0.38
|-0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.31
|-0.38
|-0.21
|Diluted EPS
|0.31
|-0.38
|-0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited