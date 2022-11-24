NPR Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore, up 116.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.57 crore in September 2022 up 116.99% from Rs. 1.18 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 up 249.17% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2022 down 423.08% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

NPR Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in September 2021.