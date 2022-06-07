NPR Finance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.02 crore, up 261.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.02 crore in March 2022 up 261.92% from Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022 up 127.04% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2022 up 179.58% from Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2021.

NPR Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.94 in March 2021.

NPR Finance shares closed at 14.01 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.19% returns over the last 6 months and -1.96% over the last 12 months.