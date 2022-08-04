NPR Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore, up 17.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NPR Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore in June 2022 up 17.18% from Rs. 2.14 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022 down 18.76% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.
NPR Finance shares closed at 12.91 on August 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.55% returns over the last 6 months and -17.77% over the last 12 months.
|
|NPR Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.50
|3.02
|2.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.50
|3.02
|2.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.80
|1.30
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.25
|0.10
|0.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.53
|0.61
|0.50
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.21
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|0.02
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.93
|-0.12
|0.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|0.92
|-0.11
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|0.92
|-0.11
|Interest
|0.01
|0.04
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.20
|0.88
|-0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.20
|0.88
|-0.16
|Tax
|0.02
|0.56
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.23
|0.31
|-0.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.23
|0.31
|-0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|5.99
|5.99
|5.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|47.34
|--
|47.72
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|0.53
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|0.53
|-0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|0.53
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|0.53
|-0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited