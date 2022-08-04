 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NPR Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore, up 17.18% Y-o-Y

Aug 04, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NPR Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore in June 2022 up 17.18% from Rs. 2.14 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022 down 18.76% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

NPR Finance shares closed at 12.91 on August 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.55% returns over the last 6 months and -17.77% over the last 12 months.

NPR Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.50 3.02 2.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.50 3.02 2.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.80 1.30 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.25 0.10 0.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.53 0.61 0.50
Depreciation 0.19 0.21 0.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- 0.02
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.93 -0.12 0.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 0.92 -0.11
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 0.92 -0.11
Interest 0.01 0.04 0.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.20 0.88 -0.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.20 0.88 -0.16
Tax 0.02 0.56 0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.23 0.31 -0.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.23 0.31 -0.19
Equity Share Capital 5.99 5.99 5.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 47.34 -- 47.72
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.38 0.53 -0.32
Diluted EPS -0.38 0.53 -0.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.38 0.53 -0.32
Diluted EPS -0.38 0.53 -0.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 4, 2022 11:22 am
