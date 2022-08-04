NPR Finance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore, up 17.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore in June 2022 up 17.18% from Rs. 2.14 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022 down 18.76% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

NPR Finance shares closed at 12.91 on August 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.55% returns over the last 6 months and -17.77% over the last 12 months.