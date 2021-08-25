NPR Finance Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore, up 41.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.14 crore in June 2021 up 41.84% from Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021 down 170.71% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021 down 83.61% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2020.

NPR Finance shares closed at 13.90 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 12.82% returns over the last 6 months and 10.41% over the last 12 months.