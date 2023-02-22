 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NPR Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore, up 165.05% Y-o-Y

Feb 22, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NPR Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore in December 2022 up 165.05% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2022 down 4632.99% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2022 down 966.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

NPR Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.23 2.57 1.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.23 2.57 1.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.11 3.61 0.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.03 -2.30 -0.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.65 0.74 0.54
Depreciation 0.04 0.19 0.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.08 0.08 0.04
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.50 0.89 0.99
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.96 -0.64 -0.39
Other Income -- 0.03 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.96 -0.61 -0.39
Interest 0.08 0.05 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.03 -0.66 -0.41
Exceptional Items -0.37 -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.41 -0.66 -0.41
Tax -0.11 -0.85 -0.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.30 0.19 -0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.30 0.19 -0.05
Equity Share Capital 5.99 5.99 5.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 45.23 47.52 47.54
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.83 0.31 -0.08
Diluted EPS -3.83 0.31 -0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.83 0.31 -0.08
Diluted EPS -3.83 0.31 -0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited