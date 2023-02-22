NPR Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore, up 165.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NPR Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore in December 2022 up 165.05% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2022 down 4632.99% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2022 down 966.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.
NPR Finance shares closed at 14.95 on February 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.06% returns over the last 6 months and 15.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|NPR Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.23
|2.57
|1.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.23
|2.57
|1.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.11
|3.61
|0.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.03
|-2.30
|-0.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.65
|0.74
|0.54
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.19
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.08
|0.08
|0.04
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.50
|0.89
|0.99
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.96
|-0.64
|-0.39
|Other Income
|--
|0.03
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.96
|-0.61
|-0.39
|Interest
|0.08
|0.05
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.03
|-0.66
|-0.41
|Exceptional Items
|-0.37
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.41
|-0.66
|-0.41
|Tax
|-0.11
|-0.85
|-0.36
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.30
|0.19
|-0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.30
|0.19
|-0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|5.99
|5.99
|5.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|45.23
|47.52
|47.54
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.83
|0.31
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-3.83
|0.31
|-0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.83
|0.31
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-3.83
|0.31
|-0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited