NPR Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore, up 165.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore in December 2022 up 165.05% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2022 down 4632.99% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2022 down 966.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.