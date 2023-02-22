NPR Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore, up 165.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore in December 2022 up 165.05% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2022 down 4632.99% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2022 down 966.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

NPR Finance shares closed at 14.95 on February 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.06% returns over the last 6 months and 15.00% over the last 12 months.