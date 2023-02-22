English
    NPR Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore, up 165.05% Y-o-Y

    February 22, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NPR Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.23 crore in December 2022 up 165.05% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2022 down 4632.99% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2022 down 966.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

    NPR Finance shares closed at 14.95 on February 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.06% returns over the last 6 months and 15.00% over the last 12 months.

    NPR Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.232.571.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.232.571.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.113.610.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.03-2.30-0.50
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.650.740.54
    Depreciation0.040.190.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.080.080.04
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.500.890.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.96-0.64-0.39
    Other Income--0.03--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.96-0.61-0.39
    Interest0.080.050.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.03-0.66-0.41
    Exceptional Items-0.37----
    P/L Before Tax-2.41-0.66-0.41
    Tax-0.11-0.85-0.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.300.19-0.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.300.19-0.05
    Equity Share Capital5.995.995.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves45.2347.5247.54
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.830.31-0.08
    Diluted EPS-3.830.31-0.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.830.31-0.08
    Diluted EPS-3.830.31-0.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 22, 2023 09:11 am