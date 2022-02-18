NPR Finance Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore, down 21.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore in December 2021 down 21.6% from Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 up 83.38% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021 down 220% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020.

NPR Finance shares closed at 13.90 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)