NPR Finance Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore, down 21.6% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 05:19 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NPR Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore in December 2021 down 21.6% from Rs. 2.04 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 up 83.38% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021 down 220% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020.
NPR Finance shares closed at 13.90 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)
|NPR Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.60
|1.18
|2.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.60
|1.18
|2.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.70
|0.20
|0.30
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.50
|-0.20
|0.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.54
|0.58
|0.58
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.21
|0.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.04
|-0.05
|0.06
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.99
|0.52
|0.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.39
|-0.08
|-0.02
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.39
|-0.08
|-0.02
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.41
|-0.10
|-0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.41
|-0.10
|-0.12
|Tax
|-0.36
|0.02
|0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|-0.13
|-0.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|-0.13
|-0.29
|Equity Share Capital
|5.99
|5.99
|5.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|47.54
|--
|48.05
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.21
|-0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.21
|-0.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.21
|-0.49
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.21
|-0.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited