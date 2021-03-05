NPR Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.04 crore, down 62.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.04 crore in December 2020 down 62.24% from Rs. 5.40 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2020 down 138.4% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020 down 11.76% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2019.

NPR Finance shares closed at 12.70 on March 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given -2.46% returns over the last 6 months and -13.90% over the last 12 months.