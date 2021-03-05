English
NPR Finance Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.04 crore, down 62.24% Y-o-Y

March 05, 2021 / 03:49 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NPR Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.04 crore in December 2020 down 62.24% from Rs. 5.40 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2020 down 138.4% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020 down 11.76% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2019.

NPR Finance shares closed at 12.70 on March 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given -2.46% returns over the last 6 months and -13.90% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2.041.405.40
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.041.405.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.300.614.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.60-0.600.01
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.580.420.53
Depreciation0.170.170.17
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.060.120.00
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.340.480.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.200.00
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.200.00
Interest0.100.100.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.120.10-0.10
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.120.10-0.10
Tax0.17-0.020.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.290.12-0.12
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.290.12-0.12
Equity Share Capital5.995.995.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves48.0548.3445.52
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.490.20-0.20
Diluted EPS-0.490.20-0.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.490.20-0.20
Diluted EPS-0.490.20-0.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #NPR Finance #Results
first published: Mar 5, 2021 03:45 pm

