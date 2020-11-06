Novartis India Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 95.83 crore, down 18.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.83 crore in September 2020 down 18.64% from Rs. 117.78 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.52 crore in September 2020 up 244.06% from Rs. 5.22 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.81 crore in September 2020 up 118.98% from Rs. 7.22 crore in September 2019.

Novartis India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.05 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.11 in September 2019.

Novartis India shares closed at 619.30 on November 05, 2020 (NSE)