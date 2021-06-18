Novartis India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 99.29 crore, up 5.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 99.29 crore in March 2021 up 5.97% from Rs. 93.70 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.70 crore in March 2021 up 43.07% from Rs. 6.78 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.54 crore in March 2021 up 45.33% from Rs. 18.95 crore in March 2020.

Novartis India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.93 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.75 in March 2020.

Novartis India shares closed at 906.20 on June 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.20% returns over the last 6 months