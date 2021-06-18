MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ' Unique ways of participating in agri commodity derivatives' on June 18, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Novartis India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 99.29 crore, up 5.97% Y-o-Y

June 18, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Novartis India are:

Net Sales at Rs 99.29 crore in March 2021 up 5.97% from Rs. 93.70 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.70 crore in March 2021 up 43.07% from Rs. 6.78 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.54 crore in March 2021 up 45.33% from Rs. 18.95 crore in March 2020.

Novartis India EPS has increased to Rs. 3.93 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.75 in March 2020.

Close

Novartis India shares closed at 906.20 on June 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.20% returns over the last 6 months

Novartis India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations99.2993.7793.70
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations99.2993.7793.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods34.9323.2529.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.5118.89-5.67
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost24.0529.3225.99
Depreciation2.923.083.51
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses27.5525.1932.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.35-5.967.50
Other Income12.278.267.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.622.3015.44
Interest2.721.621.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.900.6813.55
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax21.900.6813.55
Tax12.201.396.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.70-0.716.78
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.70-0.716.78
Equity Share Capital12.3412.3412.34
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.93-0.292.75
Diluted EPS3.93-0.292.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.93-0.292.75
Diluted EPS3.93-0.292.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Novartis India #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Jun 18, 2021 10:33 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.