Novartis India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 93.70 crore, down 15.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.70 crore in March 2020 down 15.11% from Rs. 110.38 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.78 crore in March 2020 down 65.28% from Rs. 19.53 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.95 crore in March 2020 down 43.08% from Rs. 33.29 crore in March 2019.

Novartis India EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.75 in March 2020 from Rs. 7.91 in March 2019.

Novartis India shares closed at 602.25 on June 19, 2020 (BSE) and has given -10.84% returns over the last 6 months and -8.59% over the last 12 months.