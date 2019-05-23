Novartis India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 110.38 crore, down 11.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.38 crore in March 2019 down 11.92% from Rs. 125.32 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.53 crore in March 2019 down 26.22% from Rs. 26.47 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.29 crore in March 2019 down 62.04% from Rs. 87.70 crore in March 2018.

Novartis India EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.91 in March 2019 from Rs. 9.60 in March 2018.

Novartis India shares closed at 710.70 on May 22, 2019 (BSE)