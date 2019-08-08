Novartis India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 109.31 crore, down 20.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 109.31 crore in June 2019 down 20.85% from Rs. 138.10 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2019 down 92.1% from Rs. 10.00 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.69 crore in June 2019 down 69.7% from Rs. 18.78 crore in June 2018.

Novartis India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.05 in June 2018.

Novartis India shares closed at 710.70 on May 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given 3.13% returns over the last 6 months and 9.08% over the last 12 months.