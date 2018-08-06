Novartis India standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 138.10 crore

Novartis India has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 138.10 crore and a net profit of Rs 10.00 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Novartis India has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 138.10 crore and a net profit of Rs 10.00 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 114.81 crore and net profit was Rs 7.03 crore. Novartis India shares closed at 649.25 on August 03, 2018 (BSE) and has given 4.73% returns over the last 6 months and 4.89% over the last 12 months. Novartis India Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 138.10 125.32 114.81 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 138.10 125.32 114.81 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 46.07 60.26 50.77 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.67 -3.18 2.48 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 38.57 36.89 33.22 Depreciation 0.66 0.64 0.71 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 43.29 53.25 40.44 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.16 -22.54 -12.81 Other Income 22.28 109.60 22.68 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.12 87.06 9.87 Interest 1.53 5.14 0.02 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.59 81.92 9.85 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 16.59 81.92 9.85 Tax 6.59 55.45 2.82 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.00 26.47 7.03 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.00 26.47 7.03 Equity Share Capital 12.34 12.34 14.07 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.05 9.60 2.50 Diluted EPS 4.05 9.60 2.50 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.05 9.60 2.50 Diluted EPS 4.05 9.60 2.50 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 6, 2018 06:03 pm