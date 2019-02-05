Novartis India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 135.62 crore, down 13.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 135.62 crore in December 2018 down 13.12% from Rs. 156.10 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.87 crore in December 2018 down 31.32% from Rs. 18.74 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.97 crore in December 2018 down 4.95% from Rs. 26.27 crore in December 2017.

Novartis India EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.21 in December 2018 from Rs. 6.66 in December 2017.

Novartis India shares closed at 721.20 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given 12.79% returns over the last 6 months and 15.25% over the last 12 months.