Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 04:52 PM IST | Source: PTI
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 04:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Novartis India Q1 net profit up 42 percent at Rs 10 crore

Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 138.1 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 114.8 crore in the same period a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Drug firm Novartis India today reported a 42.2 percent rise in its net profit at Rs 10 crore for the quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 7.03 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Novartis India said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 138.1 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 114.8 crore in the same period a year ago.

Shares of Novartis India were today trading 3.23 percent higher at Rs 666 apiece on the BSE.

First Published on Jul 26, 2018 04:47 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #India #Novartis India #Results

