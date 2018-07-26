Novartis India Q1 net profit up 42 percent at Rs 10 crore

Drug firm Novartis India today reported a 42.2 percent rise in its net profit at Rs 10 crore for the quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 7.03 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Novartis India said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 138.1 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 114.8 crore in the same period a year ago.

Shares of Novartis India were today trading 3.23 percent higher at Rs 666 apiece on the BSE.