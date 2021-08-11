MARKET NEWS

Novartis India Q1 net profit rises 43% to Rs 6.28 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 4.39 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Novartis India said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
August 11, 2021 / 08:03 PM IST
 
 
Drug firm Novartis India on Wednesday reported a 43.05 percent rise in its net profit to Rs 6.28 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 98.11 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 92.46 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 98.11 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 92.46 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of Novartis India closed at Rs 843.05 per scrip on BSE, down 4.45 percent from its previous close.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Novartis India #Results
first published: Aug 11, 2021 08:03 pm

