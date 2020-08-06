172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|novartis-india-q1-net-profit-jumps-over-5-fold-to-rs-4-39-crore-5655661.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2020 06:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Novartis India Q1 net profit jumps over 5-fold to Rs 4.39 crore

Drug firm Novartis India on Thursday reported over five-fold jump in net profit at Rs 4.39 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, mainly on account of reduction in expenses. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 79 lakh in the corresponding period of previous fiscal, Novartis India said in a filing to the BSE.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 92.46 crore in the quarter under consideration as against Rs 109.31 crore in the same quarter a year ago, it added.

Total expenses of the company were at Rs 93 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 118.89 crore in April-June quarter a year ago.

Shares of Novartis India on Thursday closed 0.95 per cent lower at Rs 644.40 on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 6, 2020 06:52 pm

