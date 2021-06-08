Nova Publicat Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.89 crore, up 165.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.89 crore in March 2021 up 165.78% from Rs. 1.46 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021 up 593.55% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021 up 500% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020.

Nova Publicat EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2020.

Nova Publicat shares closed at 23.50 on June 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 4.44% returns over the last 6 months and 37.43% over the last 12 months.