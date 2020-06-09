Nova Publicat Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.46 crore, up 10.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.46 crore in March 2020 up 10.11% from Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 up 82.35% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

Nova Publicat EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2019.

Nova Publicat shares closed at 18.00 on June 02, 2020 (BSE)