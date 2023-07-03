Nova Iron Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 186.14 crore, up 6.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 186.14 crore in March 2023 up 6.12% from Rs. 175.41 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.65 crore in March 2023 up 2071.65% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.87 crore in March 2023 up 5.91% from Rs. 27.26 crore in March 2022.

Nova Iron EPS has increased to Rs. 3.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2022.

Nova Iron shares closed at 13.67 on June 30, 2023 (BSE)