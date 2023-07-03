English
    Nova Iron Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 186.14 crore, up 6.12% Y-o-Y

    July 03, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nova Iron & Steel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 186.14 crore in March 2023 up 6.12% from Rs. 175.41 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.65 crore in March 2023 up 2071.65% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.87 crore in March 2023 up 5.91% from Rs. 27.26 crore in March 2022.

    Nova Iron EPS has increased to Rs. 3.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2022.

    Nova Iron shares closed at 13.67 on June 30, 2023 (BSE)

    Nova Iron & Steel
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations186.14166.20175.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations186.14166.20175.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials129.01156.74130.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.40-1.18-2.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.742.052.05
    Depreciation2.482.482.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.9519.4624.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.36-13.3518.19
    Other Income3.021.046.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.39-12.3124.81
    Interest12.571.4624.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.82-13.770.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.82-13.770.33
    Tax2.171.01-0.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.65-14.780.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.65-14.780.54
    Equity Share Capital36.1436.1436.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.22-4.090.15
    Diluted EPS3.22-4.090.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.22-4.090.15
    Diluted EPS3.22-4.090.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Nova Iron #Nova Iron & Steel #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron
    first published: Jul 3, 2023 10:00 am