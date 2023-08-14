Nova Iron Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 182.41 crore, down 2.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 182.41 crore in June 2023 down 2.12% from Rs. 186.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.82 crore in June 2023 down 12.36% from Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.06 crore in June 2023 down 1.26% from Rs. 7.15 crore in June 2022.

Nova Iron EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.58 in June 2022.

Nova Iron shares closed at 17.64 on August 11, 2023 (BSE)