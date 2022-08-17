Nova Iron Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 186.35 crore, up 47.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 186.35 crore in June 2022 up 47.5% from Rs. 126.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2022 down 88.28% from Rs. 17.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.15 crore in June 2022 down 66.6% from Rs. 21.41 crore in June 2021.

Nova Iron EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.91 in June 2021.

Nova Iron shares closed at 7.50 on June 27, 2022 (BSE)