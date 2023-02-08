Nova Iron Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 166.20 crore, up 11.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nova Iron & Steel are:
Net Sales at Rs 166.20 crore in December 2022 up 11.89% from Rs. 148.54 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.78 crore in December 2022 down 3.88% from Rs. 14.23 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.83 crore in December 2022 down 3.69% from Rs. 9.48 crore in December 2021.
Nova Iron shares closed at 7.50 on June 27, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Nova Iron & Steel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|166.20
|159.39
|148.54
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|166.20
|159.39
|148.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|156.74
|136.96
|134.15
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.18
|-0.57
|-0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.05
|1.82
|2.19
|Depreciation
|2.48
|2.49
|2.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.46
|17.23
|21.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.35
|1.47
|-12.22
|Other Income
|1.04
|0.41
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.31
|1.89
|-11.98
|Interest
|1.46
|1.62
|0.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.77
|0.27
|-12.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.77
|0.27
|-12.11
|Tax
|1.01
|1.01
|2.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.78
|-0.74
|-14.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.78
|-0.74
|-14.23
|Equity Share Capital
|36.14
|36.14
|36.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.09
|-0.21
|-3.94
|Diluted EPS
|-4.09
|-0.21
|-3.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.09
|-0.21
|-3.94
|Diluted EPS
|-4.09
|-0.21
|-3.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited