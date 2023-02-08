 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Nova Iron Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 166.20 crore, up 11.89% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nova Iron & Steel are:

Net Sales at Rs 166.20 crore in December 2022 up 11.89% from Rs. 148.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.78 crore in December 2022 down 3.88% from Rs. 14.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.83 crore in December 2022 down 3.69% from Rs. 9.48 crore in December 2021.

Nova Iron & Steel
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 166.20 159.39 148.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 166.20 159.39 148.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 156.74 136.96 134.15
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.18 -0.57 -0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.05 1.82 2.19
Depreciation 2.48 2.49 2.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.46 17.23 21.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -13.35 1.47 -12.22
Other Income 1.04 0.41 0.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.31 1.89 -11.98
Interest 1.46 1.62 0.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.77 0.27 -12.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -13.77 0.27 -12.11
Tax 1.01 1.01 2.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -14.78 -0.74 -14.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -14.78 -0.74 -14.23
Equity Share Capital 36.14 36.14 36.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.09 -0.21 -3.94
Diluted EPS -4.09 -0.21 -3.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.09 -0.21 -3.94
Diluted EPS -4.09 -0.21 -3.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited