    Nova Iron Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 166.20 crore, up 11.89% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 05:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nova Iron & Steel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 166.20 crore in December 2022 up 11.89% from Rs. 148.54 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.78 crore in December 2022 down 3.88% from Rs. 14.23 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.83 crore in December 2022 down 3.69% from Rs. 9.48 crore in December 2021.

    Nova Iron & Steel
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations166.20159.39148.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations166.20159.39148.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials156.74136.96134.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.18-0.57-0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.051.822.19
    Depreciation2.482.492.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.4617.2321.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.351.47-12.22
    Other Income1.040.410.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.311.89-11.98
    Interest1.461.620.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.770.27-12.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-13.770.27-12.11
    Tax1.011.012.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.78-0.74-14.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.78-0.74-14.23
    Equity Share Capital36.1436.1436.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.09-0.21-3.94
    Diluted EPS-4.09-0.21-3.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.09-0.21-3.94
    Diluted EPS-4.09-0.21-3.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited