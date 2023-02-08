Nova Iron Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 166.20 crore, up 11.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 166.20 crore in December 2022 up 11.89% from Rs. 148.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.78 crore in December 2022 down 3.88% from Rs. 14.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.83 crore in December 2022 down 3.69% from Rs. 9.48 crore in December 2021.

Nova Iron shares closed at 7.50 on June 27, 2022 (BSE)