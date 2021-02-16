Nova Iron Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 120.78 crore, up 862.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.78 crore in December 2020 up 862.21% from Rs. 12.55 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.88 crore in December 2020 up 121.2% from Rs. 18.32 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.04 crore in December 2020 up 205.8% from Rs. 11.38 crore in December 2019.

Nova Iron EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.07 in December 2019.

Nova Iron shares closed at 7.24 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 2.26% returns over the last 6 months and 141.33% over the last 12 months.