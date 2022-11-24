Northlink Fisc Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 12.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 12.41% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 6100% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

Northlink Fisc EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2021.