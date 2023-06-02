Northlink Fisc Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 19.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in March 2023 down 19.51% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 1700% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Northlink Fisc EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2022.

Northlink Fisc shares closed at 11.86 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -23.97% returns over the last 6 months and -33.93% over the last 12 months.