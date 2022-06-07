 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Northlink Fisc Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, down 6.87% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Northlink Fiscal and Capital Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in March 2022 down 6.87% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 99.58% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Northlink Fisc shares closed at 17.50 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -31.77% returns over the last 6 months and -34.94% over the last 12 months.

Northlink Fiscal and Capital Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.17 0.08 0.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.17 0.08 0.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.04 0.06
Depreciation 0.00 0.02 -0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.16 0.03 0.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -0.01 0.03
Other Income 0.04 -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 -0.01 0.03
Interest 0.00 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 -0.01 0.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.01 -0.01 0.03
Tax 0.01 0.01 -0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 -0.02 0.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 -0.02 0.10
Equity Share Capital 5.25 5.25 5.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.73 -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -- -0.04 0.02
Diluted EPS -- -- 0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -- -0.04 0.02
Diluted EPS -- -- 0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 7, 2022 09:44 am
