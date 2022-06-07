Northlink Fisc Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, down 6.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in March 2022 down 6.87% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 99.58% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Northlink Fisc shares closed at 17.50 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -31.77% returns over the last 6 months and -34.94% over the last 12 months.