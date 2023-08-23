English
    Northlink Fisc Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 10.84% Y-o-Y

    August 23, 2023 / 01:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Northlink Fiscal and Capital Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 10.84% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 2021.05% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

    Northlink Fisc shares closed at 15.00 on August 17, 2023 (BSE)

    Northlink Fiscal and Capital Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.100.140.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.100.140.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.040.04
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.110.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.020.00
    Other Income--0.01--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.020.00
    Interest--0.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.04-0.020.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.04-0.020.00
    Tax---0.03--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.040.010.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.040.010.00
    Equity Share Capital3.255.255.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.010.00
    Diluted EPS-0.070.01--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.070.010.00
    Diluted EPS-0.070.01--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Northlink Fisc #Northlink Fiscal and Capital Services #Results
    first published: Aug 23, 2023 01:00 pm

