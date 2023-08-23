Northlink Fisc Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 10.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 10.84% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 down 2021.05% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Northlink Fisc shares closed at 15.00 on August 17, 2023 (BSE)