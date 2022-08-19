Northlink Fisc Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 9.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2022 down 9.41% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 93.54% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022 down 80% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

Northlink Fisc EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2021.

Northlink Fisc shares closed at 15.65 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.13% returns over the last 6 months