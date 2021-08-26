Northlink Fisc Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 89.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in June 2021 down 89.83% from Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 down 42.13% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021 down 50% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

Northlink Fisc EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.10 in June 2020.

Northlink Fisc shares closed at 27.55 on August 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 22.44% returns over the last 6 months