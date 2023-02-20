Northlink Fisc Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 49.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 49.51% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 247.12% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.