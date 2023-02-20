 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Northlink Fisc Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 49.51% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Northlink Fiscal and Capital Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 49.51% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 247.12% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Northlink Fiscal and Capital Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.12 0.13 0.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.12 0.13 0.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.04 0.04
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.03 0.05 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 0.02 -0.01
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 0.02 -0.01
Interest -- -- 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.04 0.02 -0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.04 0.02 -0.01
Tax 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.03 0.02 -0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.03 0.02 -0.02
Equity Share Capital 5.25 5.25 5.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.78 0.75 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 0.04 -0.04
Diluted EPS 0.06 0.04 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.06 0.04 -0.04
Diluted EPS 0.06 0.04 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited