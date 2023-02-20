Northlink Fisc Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 49.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 49.51% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 247.12% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Northlink Fisc EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2021.

Northlink Fisc shares closed at 12.90 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -36.30% returns over the last 12 months.