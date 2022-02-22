Northlink Fisc Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 23.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2021 down 23.84% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 287.39% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 80% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

Northlink Fisc shares closed at 24.25 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)