Northlink Fisc Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 95.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2020 down 95.26% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 142.21% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020 up 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

Northlink Fisc EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2019.

Northlink Fisc shares closed at 22.85 on March 03, 2021 (BSE)