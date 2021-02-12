Northgate Com Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.16 crore, up 380.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.16 crore in December 2020 up 380.36% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020 up 981.72% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020 up 1300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

Northgate Com EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2019.

Northgate Com shares closed at 1.75 on February 09, 2021 (NSE)