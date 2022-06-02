North Eastern Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.17 crore, down 6.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for North Eastern Carrying Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 70.17 crore in March 2022 down 6.99% from Rs. 75.45 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022 down 57.49% from Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.05 crore in March 2022 down 20.47% from Rs. 6.35 crore in March 2021.
North Eastern EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in March 2021.
North Eastern shares closed at 29.15 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 49.49% returns over the last 6 months and 177.88% over the last 12 months.
|
|North Eastern Carrying Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|70.17
|55.04
|75.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|70.17
|55.04
|75.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.26
|3.05
|3.05
|Depreciation
|1.78
|0.40
|1.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|62.18
|48.57
|67.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.95
|3.02
|3.32
|Other Income
|0.32
|0.02
|1.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.27
|3.04
|4.96
|Interest
|1.46
|1.50
|1.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.81
|1.54
|3.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.81
|1.54
|3.29
|Tax
|0.55
|0.40
|0.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.26
|1.14
|2.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.26
|1.14
|2.96
|Equity Share Capital
|50.20
|50.20
|50.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.25
|0.23
|0.60
|Diluted EPS
|0.25
|0.23
|0.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.25
|0.23
|0.60
|Diluted EPS
|0.25
|0.23
|0.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited