North Eastern Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.17 crore, down 6.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.17 crore in March 2022 down 6.99% from Rs. 75.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.26 crore in March 2022 down 57.49% from Rs. 2.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.05 crore in March 2022 down 20.47% from Rs. 6.35 crore in March 2021.

North Eastern EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in March 2021.

North Eastern shares closed at 29.15 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 49.49% returns over the last 6 months and 177.88% over the last 12 months.