North Eastern Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.09 crore, up 16.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.09 crore in June 2022 up 16.59% from Rs. 70.41 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022 up 33.55% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.98 crore in June 2022 up 47.96% from Rs. 2.69 crore in June 2021.

North Eastern EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2021.

North Eastern shares closed at 24.95 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.82% returns over the last 6 months and 41.76% over the last 12 months.