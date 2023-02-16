North Eastern Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.13 crore, up 31.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.13 crore in December 2022 up 31.06% from Rs. 55.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2022 up 87.67% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.56 crore in December 2022 up 61.63% from Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2021.