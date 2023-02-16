English
    North Eastern Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.13 crore, up 31.06% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for North Eastern Carrying Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 72.13 crore in December 2022 up 31.06% from Rs. 55.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2022 up 87.67% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.56 crore in December 2022 up 61.63% from Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2021.

    North Eastern EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2021.

    North Eastern shares closed at 23.95 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.52% returns over the last 6 months and 12.71% over the last 12 months.

    North Eastern Carrying Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations72.1378.3855.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations72.1378.3855.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.923.603.05
    Depreciation0.700.710.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses63.0269.9648.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.494.123.02
    Other Income0.370.010.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.864.133.04
    Interest1.911.901.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.952.231.54
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.952.231.54
    Tax0.820.670.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.131.551.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.131.551.14
    Equity Share Capital50.2050.2050.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.420.310.23
    Diluted EPS0.420.310.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.420.310.23
    Diluted EPS0.420.310.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

