North Eastern Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 72.13 crore, up 31.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 72.13 crore in December 2022 up 31.06% from Rs. 55.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2022 up 87.67% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.56 crore in December 2022 up 61.63% from Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2021.

North Eastern EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2021.

North Eastern shares closed at 23.95 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.52% returns over the last 6 months and 12.71% over the last 12 months.