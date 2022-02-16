North Eastern Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 55.04 crore, down 12.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.04 crore in December 2021 down 12.03% from Rs. 62.56 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021 up 37.23% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.44 crore in December 2021 up 29.32% from Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2020.

North Eastern EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2020.

North Eastern shares closed at 20.80 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.35% returns over the last 6 months and 107.79% over the last 12 months.