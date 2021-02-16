North Eastern Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 62.56 crore, down 30.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.56 crore in December 2020 down 30.73% from Rs. 90.32 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2020 down 40.63% from Rs. 1.40 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2020 down 39.41% from Rs. 4.39 crore in December 2019.

North Eastern EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2019.

North Eastern shares closed at 10.00 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.11% returns over the last 6 months and 88.68% over the last 12 months.