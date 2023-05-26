English
    Norris Medicine Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore, up 48.05% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Norris Medicines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore in March 2023 up 48.05% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2023 up 75.65% from Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 up 236.59% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.

    Norris Medicine shares closed at 11.86 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.06% returns over the last 6 months and -40.85% over the last 12 months.

    Norris Medicines
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.213.160.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.213.160.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials-0.381.080.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.160.55-0.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.610.650.52
    Depreciation0.180.150.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.270.550.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.370.18-1.09
    Other Income0.010.000.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.380.19-1.07
    Interest0.370.390.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.01-0.20-1.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.01-0.20-1.15
    Tax0.56--1.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.54-0.20-2.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.54-0.20-2.23
    Equity Share Capital9.939.939.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.54-0.20-2.23
    Diluted EPS-0.54-0.20-2.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.54-0.20-2.23
    Diluted EPS-0.54-0.20-2.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 09:45 am