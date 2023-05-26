Norris Medicine Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore, up 48.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore in March 2023 up 48.05% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2023 up 75.65% from Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 up 236.59% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.

Norris Medicine shares closed at 11.86 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.06% returns over the last 6 months and -40.85% over the last 12 months.