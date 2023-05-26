Norris Medicine Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore, up 48.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Norris Medicines are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore in March 2023 up 48.05% from Rs. 0.82 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2023 up 75.65% from Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 up 236.59% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022.
Norris Medicine shares closed at 11.86 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.06% returns over the last 6 months and -40.85% over the last 12 months.
|Norris Medicines
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.21
|3.16
|0.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.21
|3.16
|0.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|-0.38
|1.08
|0.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.16
|0.55
|-0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.61
|0.65
|0.52
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.15
|0.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.27
|0.55
|0.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.37
|0.18
|-1.09
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.38
|0.19
|-1.07
|Interest
|0.37
|0.39
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|-0.20
|-1.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|-0.20
|-1.15
|Tax
|0.56
|--
|1.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.54
|-0.20
|-2.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.54
|-0.20
|-2.23
|Equity Share Capital
|9.93
|9.93
|9.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|-0.20
|-2.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|-0.20
|-2.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|-0.20
|-2.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|-0.20
|-2.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited