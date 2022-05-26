Norris Medicine Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, down 68.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in March 2022 down 68.17% from Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2022 up 29.66% from Rs. 3.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022 up 60.19% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2021.

Norris Medicine shares closed at 20.05 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 111.72% returns over the last 6 months and 119.85% over the last 12 months.