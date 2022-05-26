 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Norris Medicine Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, down 68.17% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Norris Medicines are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in March 2022 down 68.17% from Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.23 crore in March 2022 up 29.66% from Rs. 3.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2022 up 60.19% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2021.

Norris Medicine shares closed at 20.05 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 111.72% returns over the last 6 months and 119.85% over the last 12 months.

Norris Medicines
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.82 1.51 2.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.82 1.51 2.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.50 0.67 3.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.07 0.08 -1.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.52 0.51 0.83
Depreciation 0.66 -0.32 0.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.30 0.29 0.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.09 0.28 -1.18
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.07 0.29 -1.16
Interest 0.08 0.48 1.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.15 -0.19 -2.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.15 -0.19 -2.21
Tax 1.08 -- 0.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.23 -0.19 -3.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.23 -0.19 -3.17
Equity Share Capital 9.93 9.93 9.93
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.23 -0.19 -3.17
Diluted EPS -2.23 -0.19 -3.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.23 -0.19 -3.17
Diluted EPS -2.23 -0.19 -3.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Norris Medicine #Norris Medicines #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: May 26, 2022 09:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.